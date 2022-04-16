Watch: Mosta Braves Gusts Of Wind For Short Return Of Good Friday Procession

Although the actual procession with the full route had to be cancelled due to rain forecasts, a short procession was still done as Mosta’s residents and participants combated the cold.

While many localities were completely cancelling their long-awaited processions yesterday due to the worsening weather, Mosta braved the wind momentarily.

Some procession participants which were set to drag chains tied to their feet while barefoot still went through with the original plan, stepping directly into the muddy water.

Opposition Leader Bernard Grech was also spotted attending the procession next to the church of Rotunda in Mosta.

And while the Good Friday statues did not get to make an appearance again for the third consecutive time, people still managed to get a glimpse of the Easter traditions that have been so sorely missed.

Many localities all over Malta also similarly opted for a shortened version of the procession, not including the statues, with Naxxar cancelling its procession a few hours before.

Did you get to see the Good Friday procession?