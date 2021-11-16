WATCH: Msida Promenade Works Have Been Halted For A Month After Just Three Days Of Work
Development taking place alongside the Msida promenade has been halted for over a month, after just three days of work.
The matter was flagged by a number of residents who noticed that works have been stopped for quite some time now, but half of the road and promenade still remain inaccessible.
“A month ago the sidewalk and one lane of the road were blocked off, but after tearing out the trees, ripping up the sidewalk, and creating traffic havoc for residents and drivers transiting the area, no further progress seems to have been made,” one resident told Lovin Malta.
“All of the machinery has been removed. What gives? Traffic is now horrible through the surrounding neighbourhoods, Ta’ Xbiex, and down into Gżira,” he said.
When works started a month ago, the trees alongside the promenade were brutally uprooted in the early hours of the morning, despite the planning application outlining that no trees will be felled.
The whole area has been in chaos for more than a month and there has been no progress in the work,” another resident said.
The works in question are all part of the Grand Harbour Regeneration Project, which is managed by the Grand Harbour Regeneration Corporation.
The Grand Harbour Regeneration Corporation did not respond to queries sent in by Lovin Malta on the matter.
What do you make of this?