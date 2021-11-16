WATCH: Msida Promenade Works Have Been Halted For A Month After Just Three Days Of Work

Development taking place alongside the Msida promenade has been halted for over a month, after just three days of work.

The matter was flagged by a number of residents who noticed that works have been stopped for quite some time now, but half of the road and promenade still remain inaccessible.

“A month ago the sidewalk and one lane of the road were blocked off, but after tearing out the trees, ripping up the sidewalk, and creating traffic havoc for residents and drivers transiting the area, no further progress seems to have been made,” one resident told Lovin Malta.