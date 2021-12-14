WATCH: Nine Youths Arrested For Causing Fire At Abandoned St Philip’s Hospital

Yesterday afternoon at around 3 pm, police were called onto the scene as they were notified that youths had broken into the building and were setting rooms on fire.

Nine youths have been arrested in relation to yet another fire that was caused at the abandoned St Philip’s hospital in St Venera, police have confirmed.

Upon arrival, the police realised that there were a number of youths that were existing the building, all between the ages of 15 and 20 years old.

The youths were arrested and are currently being questioned by the police.

The Civil Protection Department was called onto the scene to control the fires.

Police investigations are currently underway.

