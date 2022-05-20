د . إAEDSRر . س

Watch Out For This ‘Ambassador’ Scam On Instagram Hounding And Hacking Maltese Accounts

A scam on Instagram is leading to a number of accounts getting hacked and resulting in random posts about cryptocurrency being shared on the hacked account.

The first message that users are getting usually starts with: “Hi, I need your help,” followed by “I’m contesting for an ambassador spot at an online influencer program can you please vote for me?”

These messages would then be followed by a link – and clicking it would then lead to the unwanted hacking.

Following this, posts related to cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, and even screenshots of the Revolut app show up on the accounts.

Another example of posts on Instagram story after the hacking

Another example of posts on Instagram story after the hacking

The posts mainly urge other people to use Bitcoin or else provide a “confirmation” that money was withdrawn from the account.

Many Maltese people have been affected by this, so strengthen your passwords, switch on two-factor authentication, and be careful which links you click on.

