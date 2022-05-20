Watch Out For This ‘Ambassador’ Scam On Instagram Hounding And Hacking Maltese Accounts

A scam on Instagram is leading to a number of accounts getting hacked and resulting in random posts about cryptocurrency being shared on the hacked account.

The first message that users are getting usually starts with: “Hi, I need your help,” followed by “I’m contesting for an ambassador spot at an online influencer program can you please vote for me?”

These messages would then be followed by a link – and clicking it would then lead to the unwanted hacking.

Following this, posts related to cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, and even screenshots of the Revolut app show up on the accounts.