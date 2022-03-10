Watch: ‘PL Members Were Found Guilty Of Brutally Harassing Me On A Bus During 2019 Political Crisis’
PN candidate Eve Borg Bonello has opened up about the verbal and physical harassment that she went through amidst the 2019 political crisis.
“In 2019, there were the big protests, which I helped organise and bring the students to block the road and help in the protests. I also spoke during these protests. After I spoke, I was brutally attacked, both online and even on the streets of Malta,” she recounted.
“Afterwards, these people that had attacked me, which are members of the Labour Party were found guilty in court,” she said during a political event in Għargħur.
Lovin Malta reached out for clarification on her statement, and Borg Bonello said that “it was Labour Party supporters on a bus and in Paceville in terms of the physical attacks” that she underwent.
“A few days after the speech I was on a bus to Paceville and got verbally assaulted, then later the same people surrounded us in Paceville and tried assaulting me, my friends broke it up pretty quick. After that, I had to stop taking the bus for personal security reasons and I’m always highly alert in public places,” she said.
During the political event, Borg Bonello opened up about her journey, and how she ended up becoming a candidate for the Nationalist Party at the young age of 18-years-old.
Watch her full address below:
