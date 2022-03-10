Watch: ‘PL Members Were Found Guilty Of Brutally Harassing Me On A Bus During 2019 Political Crisis’

PN candidate Eve Borg Bonello has opened up about the verbal and physical harassment that she went through amidst the 2019 political crisis.

“In 2019, there were the big protests, which I helped organise and bring the students to block the road and help in the protests. I also spoke during these protests. After I spoke, I was brutally attacked, both online and even on the streets of Malta,” she recounted.

“Afterwards, these people that had attacked me, which are members of the Labour Party were found guilty in court,” she said during a political event in Għargħur.