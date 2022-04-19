Watch: ‘PN Have An EP President, PL Have An MEP Guilty Of Sex Crimes,’ Says Eve Borg Bonello
Newly elected PN MP Eve Borg Bonello had some spicy comments to make in a TVM debate with PL MP Cressida Galea.
Asked what the difference between the PN and PL is, she said that “the difference is clear – the PN have a European Parliament President, the PL has an MEP who was found guilty of sex crimes and wants to present himself as progressive,” she said, referring to Roberta Metsola and Cyrus Engerer respectively.
Engerer was convicted of distributing revenge porn back in 2014 before he became an MP for the Labour Party.
“In the history of the Nationalist Party, it has never had blood on its hands,” she said.
“And that’s not all,” she said.
“We’re always hearing about wanting to learn from the mistakes of the past, but now we have a Prime Minister who has ties to people that allegedly form part of a criminal organisation in Malta,” she said, referring to Abela’s ties with the alleged kidnapper and money-laundering suspect Christian Borg.
“And I’m not even the one that’s saying this,” she said holding up articles written by Malta Today detailing such allegations, which is owned by host Saviour Balzan.
Borg Bonello then went on to explain how the PN is factually showing that it is learning from its mistakes, referring to past ODZ laws and the differences which were proposed for them this time around.
Meanwhile, Labour’s very own young MP also sustained that the Labour Party is working hard to learn from its past mistakes and make sure that it listens to the people’s needs.
What do you make of Borg Bonello’s comments?