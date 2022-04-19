Watch: ‘PN Have An EP President, PL Have An MEP Guilty Of Sex Crimes,’ Says Eve Borg Bonello

Newly elected PN MP Eve Borg Bonello had some spicy comments to make in a TVM debate with PL MP Cressida Galea.

Asked what the difference between the PN and PL is, she said that “the difference is clear – the PN have a European Parliament President, the PL has an MEP who was found guilty of sex crimes and wants to present himself as progressive,” she said, referring to Roberta Metsola and Cyrus Engerer respectively.

Engerer was convicted of distributing revenge porn back in 2014 before he became an MP for the Labour Party.

“In the history of the Nationalist Party, it has never had blood on its hands,” she said.