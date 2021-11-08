WATCH: PN Youth Activist ‘Was Unable To Go Out Alone’ After Being Told To Kill Herself And Get Raped

“At 16 I was flooded with 3,000 comments berating me, telling me to kill myself and get raped, and of people proudly threatening to commit the latter two against me themselves,” she shared in a comment after the feature video was released.

This comes after Lovin Malta took a look at the online harassment female politicians and political officials face a powerful new feature.

A young PN youth activist has opened about being unable to go out alone after being told to kill herself and get raped among other horrifying threats she’s received since entering politics.

“I was even threatened publicly in the streets, hence not being able to go out alone or catch a bus alone,” she said.

The Team Start president also expressed how she had no idea the extent of hatred that would come her way after getting involved in activism and politics at the tender age of 14.

“People think politics is about pats on the back and ‘prosits’, no, it’s about fighting for what you believe in and standing by it even when it’s extremely difficult,” she strongly said.

“Women are disproportionately targeted, little do those who target us know – they’re just making us stronger.”

Her revelations of her experiences triggered a multitude of reactions, from negative ones to positive and encouraging ones.

“Not too much of a surprise considering the state of politics in the country,” said one commentator.

Some viewers missed the whole point completely, choosing to justify atrocious comments thrown towards the women on the basis that they are in favour of abortion.

“Roberta Metsola, Miriam Dalli, I don’t see them complaining here? Two examples of strong independent women who have made it to the top of the political field. So is this the future of female politics in Malta? Scream Gender for special treatment and we win by default?” one commentator said, making reference to other leading politicians in Malta.

Many also observed the severity of certain comments left under the video feature, saying that “this comment thread proves their point”.

Lovin Malta’s latest production features PN candidate Emma Portelli Bonnici, PL candidate Naomi Cachia, ADPD candidate, and Deputy Secretary-General Sandra Gauci, and PN’s Team Start President Eve Borg Bonello.

They recount their experiences of online hate, harassment, and abuse these four women face regularly as part of their political calling.

Watch the full feature here: