PN candidate Julie Zahra came in contact with an experience that changed her life forever, the day she saved a loved one from an attempted suicide.

The story was unveiled in Ħerġin, a PN documentary that shines a light on individual candidates.

Zahra recounted a time when an unnamed family member had met with a difficult situation, one which saw no way forward. No solution.

“I was always careful to see what the reaction would be, but sometimes, the intentions of persons in a certain state can elude us.”

“But luckily, I was able to intervene in the last moment. I saved [his/her life]. I remember it like it were yesterday.”

Zahra kept the identity of the person in question hidden from the public. Though the experience was most assuredly one that paved the way forward in her political career. Her goal? To contribute towards the improvement of mental health, by any means necessary.