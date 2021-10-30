WATCH: Protestors Gather In Valletta Calling For Equality And Safer Workplaces After Jaiteh Lamin Incident

“We are here because we all believe in one thing, equality for all,” said one of the event organisers during the opening speech.

The protest’s tagline “no more us and them” signifies certain gaps that need to be bridged within Maltese society and a reminder that we are all human at the end of the day.

Protestors gathered in Valletta this morning for a demonstration calling for justice and humanity following the horrific incident involving Jaiteh Lamin.

Caroline Galea, one of the women that had found Lamin abandoned in Selmun, was also one of the organisers of today’s demonstration.

“I know you are in pain, and I know that you are angry, I am too,” she said after thanking everyone for attending the protest.

“The issues that led to this were not individual, and this is not the first time someone has been exploited in Malta because of their status, ethnicity, or the colour of their skin,” she emphasised.

She stressed that an incident such as this could have been very easily avoided, and that change is due.

“What we are asking is very simple, make it safe for these workers, so that there is no longer any opportunity to exploit,” she said.

Protestors brought their loud energy, colours, and music to the demonstration, and spirits were high as they lifted up their placards towards the grey skies.

Speeches were given by Caroline Galea, Ebrima Jabbie, Doris Doku, Mark Farrugia, Dursa Kadu, and Livingstone Lekish.

The demonstration comes after weeks since Lamin’s incident on a construction site, where he was then left for dead and abandoned in a deserted road in Selmun.

Lamin’s incident had sparked a flurry of shocked reactions and an outpour of support towards him, placing certain issues within a national discussion.

