WATCH: Roberta Metsola’s First Address As Youngest Ever European Parliament President – ‘I Stand On The Shoulders Of Giants’

Roberta Metsola has given her first official address as European Parliament President, using her moment to outline her vision for the parliament and EU bloc as a whole.

Let me be clear to those who seek to destroy the EU, know that this house stands against you. Those who look to deteriorate democracy, free speech, fundamental rights, who see women as a target, and deny rights to LGBTI+ persons, will find us standing in their way. They will not weaken solidarity among us, dictators will never divide us,” she said.

Metsola, who won the vote after the first ballot with a majority of 458 votes, is the youngest ever EP President, made sure the reference the two other women who had previously held the position. She is the third woman to hold the post in sixty years but told Parliament that the wait for another female leader will not be long.

“I stand on the shoulders of giants. The shoulders of Ashling, Paulina and all the other women whose lives have already been stolen this year. The shoulders of Europe’s displaced and the disappeared; on all those who fought and suffered under totalitarianism and sacrificed everything for Europe,” she said.