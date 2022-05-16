Watch: The Moment Passengers Had To Be Pulled Out Of An Overturned Car In Paceville After Late-Night Accident
Footage sent to Lovin Malta showed the moment passengers were pulled out of an overturned car after a late-night Paceville accident.
Shortly after midnight, two cars collided by the traffic lights at the Paceville junction along Triq Sant Andrija, leading to one flipping over. Videos sent to the newsroom show a number of passers-by scrambling to pull the passengers out safely.
Three persons were involved in the collision and taken to the hospital. None of them were seriously injured.
Come morning, however, the overturned car was still there with major gridlock traffic reported in the area as Monday morning commuters were faced with a number of diversions in the busy hub.
Video credit: Byanka Banquet Pulgarin
