Watch: ‘This Needs To Stop’: Maltese Influencer Emotionally Appeals For Removal Of Travel Restrictions

Maltese influencer and esthetician Daniela Farrugia has launched an appeal to the Health Authorities to remove the remaining COVID-19 travel restrictions. Addressing her 22k following on Instagram, Daniela desperately appealed for the government to rethink the restrictions which are in place, urging that Maltese citizens cannot continue to live like this, following the airlines’ and airports’ calls to remove the restrictions. “Please, remove them today, before tomorrow – they do not make any sense. The only thing that they are doing is affecting people – do you know how many mental health problems you are creating with these measures?” she said. “We cannot keep living like this,” she said addressing Health Minister Chris Fearne and Superintendent for Public Health Charmaine Gauci.

Daniela also said it’s absolutely absurd that perfectly healthy people have to undergo a mandatory quarantine once they return to Malta if they are not fully vaccinated. “Why do we need to undergo quarantine when we are healthy and strong?” she angrily questioned. “This is injustice – we are the only country in Europe that has not begun to ease its travel restrictions,” she said, mentioning Switzerland and Iceland that have removed such measures. Daniela also spoke about the many messages she receives from people who are unable to go abroad without being fully vaccinated. Due to financial reasons, many travellers cannot afford to quarantine when they return back to Malta. “I’m also one of them, I have not gone abroad in eight months, simply because of this measure that does not even make any sense,” she said, referring to needing to appear as fully vaccinated on the vaccine certificate.

“You are destroying the economy of the country and the people’s mental health,” she stressed. She also opened up about close friends of hers having a negative reaction to the booster and even mentioned people that found it hard to obtain an exemption after having a negative reaction to the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. “Say I go to Sicily, can you explain to me what am I going to bring to Malta that is not already here? Isn’t COVID-19 here already, don’t we see the cases every day?” she said, once again appealing for Fearne and Gauci to answer her plea. “You need to remove them,” she urged. Countries all over the world have been moving away from strict COVID-19 vaccine certificate requirements for travel, allowing people with a negative PCR to enter the country. Malta, however, has been reluctant to fall in line, still imposing mandatory quarantine and isolation periods for unvaccinated travellers. Do you think the travel restrictions should be removed?