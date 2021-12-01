WATCH: Three Years On, Malta’s Cliff-Diving Dog Titti Is Still Going Viral

But years on, the incredible dog is still going viral worldwide, with Pubity sharing a video that’s already gained over five million views in the span of a few hours!

It’s been almost three years since Malta’s beloved cliff-diving dog Titti who became famous around the world for her incredible displays at St Peter’s Pool in Delimara passed away.

Pubity is an online platform on Instagram with over 29.7 million views, often sharing content related to memes and culture.

The platform recently reshared Titti’s magnificent jumping video from Lad Bible’s original upload.

Four years ago, Titti the Jack Russell went viral all over the world, for her dog diving abilities together with her owner, after videos emerged of the dog diving at St. Peter’s Pool.

She was also previously nominated for the Best Pet Category Award in the Lovin Malta Social Media Awards.

Unfortunately, Titti then passed away in January 2019 and has been well remembered as Malta’s own diving dog.

Her acrobatics have wowed many tourists and locals in the past, as her abilities continue to wow people all around the world, without fail.

