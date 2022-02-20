Watch: Two Hikers Explore The 1941 Underground Royal Air Force Station In Qrendi

“This week’s adventure took Pierre and I to Siġġiewi to explore the Royal Air Force, Operations, Administrative and Signals underground offices which were built during World War II by the British to protect Malta,” he told Lovin Malta.

While the area is currently not open to the general public, the two acquired permits in order to be able to safely explore.

Two locals with an affinity for hiking are exploring one Maltese historic site after the other, this time featuring a visit to the Royal Air Force Station in Qrendi.

“In this underground complex, one can still find some of the original equipment used during that time and we managed to find an old telephone and some bullet cartridges which might go back to World War 2 era,” he explained.

“The area is in a privately managed area currently used by the San Niklaw Farm, for which we got exclusive permission to document this adventure,” he said.

The station was officially inaugurated in 1941 as a diversion airstrip for the main operating bases, such as the nearby R.A.F of Luqa.

Other diversion airstrips similar in function to Krendi were located at R. A. F. Safi and on Malta’s second island of Gozo. Later, in November 1942, the British began basing fighter squadrons at Krendi, (Qrendi). These remained until late 1943.

“R.A.F Krendi was constructed at a time when Malta was under intense aerial bombardment and Malta’s Air Command needed to have alternative diversion airstrips on Malta, as the R. A. F.’s main operating bases were being bombed.”

The station opened on 10th November 1942 and received its first squadron of Spitfires a few months later, with the base being officially inaugurated by AOC Malta’s Sir Keith Park in 1941.

In February 1942, R.A.F Krendi appears to have been acting as a decoy site for the R.A.F station in Luqa. Although a shortage of materials, labour and transport delayed its development, in December 1942 one runway at Krendi came into use, and after this progress became more rapid.

After the war, Krendi was one of a number of military facilities retained on Malta by the British due to the island’s strategic location. The airfield was used as a tracking station and vehicle park, before falling into disuse.

The base would also remain a weather radiosonde tracking station in the 1960s. The Royal Air Force left in 1979 following a decision to not renew the lease on R.A.F Luqa.

“Whilst RAF Krendi’s concrete runways have long gone, the outline of the airfield is obvious from the air. The runway is commonly used by vehicles heading towards Wied-iż-Żurrieq and the Blue Grotto areas.”

This is yet another historic site in Malta that should be getting more attention and care in terms of plans for restoration.

