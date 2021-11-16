WATCH: Vegan Boxer ‘Iċ-Ċoqqos’ Breaks Down How Animals Do Not Have The Same Choice Humans Do

“However, an animal doesn’t have that choice. They are purposely grown through mass production to be killed in a factory,” he said on NET TV show ‘Għand il-Vegan’.

The professional boxer, who has made a name for himself defeating opponents in the ring, delved into the choices he makes to compete as a boxer, and how he willingly goes into the ring himself, even with the possible case of being badly injured.

Vegan boxer Christian Schembri, known as Iċ-Ċoqqos, shared an inspirational metaphor comparing the choices humans have compared with the lack of choices animals have in this modern world.

For those that are not aware, ‘Għand il-Vegan’ is Malta’s first 100% vegan show.

He compared his personal choice with the choice that animals do not have to decide whether they will be killed to be eaten.

“The man that you are fighting against in the ring has a choice whether to fight you or not,” he said.

“No one forces me to go up to the ring, it’s a decision that I make for myself, in fact, my own parents were always quite against me fighting,” he continued.

Schembri went on to say that people often perceive him as an aggressive person just because he fights as a professional boxer, and clarified how he is doing it as a profession out of his own will.

“We have a choice whether to fight or not, animals do not,” he concluded.

Christian iċ-Ċoqqos Schembri is established as a renowned boxer in Malta and has previously beaten former Scottish Commonwealth boxing champion, Scott Dixon.

What do you think about his comparison?