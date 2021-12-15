WATCH: Wholesome Rescue Mission For An Owl Stuck On Electrical Wires In Paola
A sweet little barn owl stuck on electrical wires got a full-blown rescue mission yesterday in the hours of the night.
The wholesome sight was captured on video, as members of the Civil Protection Department were called on to the scene for assistance.
“Yesterday my barn owl escaped and my father went to rescue it,” the man that sent in the video said, his father being a part of the CPD.
The owl was rescued using a hi-up crane, in order to be able to access the high point that it was stuck on.
The rescue happened at around 8 pm in the locality of Paola.
Share this wholesome moment with someone who needs to see it