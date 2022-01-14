Wave Of Change Legend Neil Agius Nominated For International Man Of The Year Award
Another award could follow Maltese world-record-breaking endurance swimmer Neil Agius after he was shortlisted for the 2021 Man Of The Year by the World Open Water Swimming Association.
The WOWSA awards are asking people to vote online to decide the winner – show your support to the Maltese man by clicking here.
The nomination is not freely given, with athletes having to satisfy numerous benchmarks in order to even be eligible criteria, such as who best embodied the spirit of the open water, who possessed a sense of adventure and perseverance, and who helped influence the world of open water swimming during the entire year.
Ultra-endurance swimmer Neil Agius broke the world record for the Longest Ocean Swim last June, ousting Britain’s Chloe McCardel, who held the previous record of 124.4 km. He completed the feat by swimming from Linosa, Sicily to Malta.
Agius tallied a distance of 125.7 km in 52 hours.
The challenge was conceived to raise awareness for the Wave of Change initiative, where Agius had asked supporters to do their part in helping the environment by collecting six pieces of plastic from the sea.
The WOWSA Award for the World Open Water Swimming Man of the Year is given at the annual Global Open Water Swimming Conference and voted online upon by tens of thousands of swimmers and fans in a public poll.
Relive the breathtaking moment Agius made it back onto Maltese land after his gruelling journey:
Achieving this award would mean Agius could succeed Nejib Belhedi, 68, who completed a 155km swim in just under 48 hours as part of an event that inspired millions across the Middle East and North Africa Region.
Show your support for Neil Agius by clicking here!