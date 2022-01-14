Wave Of Change Legend Neil Agius Nominated For International Man Of The Year Award

Another award could follow Maltese world-record-breaking endurance swimmer Neil Agius after he was shortlisted for the 2021 Man Of The Year by the World Open Water Swimming Association.

The WOWSA awards are asking people to vote online to decide the winner – show your support to the Maltese man by clicking here.

The nomination is not freely given, with athletes having to satisfy numerous benchmarks in order to even be eligible criteria, such as who best embodied the spirit of the open water, who possessed a sense of adventure and perseverance, and who helped influence the world of open water swimming during the entire year.