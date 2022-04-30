‘We Must Ensure Educators Are Kept Safe’: Maltese Authorities Warn After Ħamrun School Incident
Malta’s education authorities have condemned the incident that took place at the San Ġorġ Preca College in Ħamrun, warning that more needs to be done to protect teachers.
Earlier this week, a teacher’s water bottle was spiked with a harmful chemical, causing her to allegedly foam at the mouth and vomit. She required medical treatment.
The Malta Union of Teachers (MUT) condemned the act.
“The MUT condemns the case and supports the educator involved,” they wrote, saying that they were in contact with the victim of the incident, as well as the school and the Ministry of Education.
“The MUT has requested that all required actions are taken to ensure that the culprit is identified.”
PNs education spokesperson Justin Schembri also spoke out against the act, taking to social media to write the following:
“It is reprehensible for an educator to fall victim to such an ‘incident’. We must ensure that our educators are kept safe in schools.”
“This is a worrying case because it obscures the very good work that has been done and is being done in this school.”
The victim of the incident is luckily in good health and has expressed appreciation for the way the case was tackled by the school and the MUT.
Do you think educators are safe in school?