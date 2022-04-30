‘We Must Ensure Educators Are Kept Safe’: Maltese Authorities Warn After Ħamrun School Incident

Malta’s education authorities have condemned the incident that took place at the San Ġorġ Preca College in Ħamrun, warning that more needs to be done to protect teachers.

Earlier this week, a teacher’s water bottle was spiked with a harmful chemical, causing her to allegedly foam at the mouth and vomit. She required medical treatment.

The Malta Union of Teachers (MUT) condemned the act.

“The MUT condemns the case and supports the educator involved,” they wrote, saying that they were in contact with the victim of the incident, as well as the school and the Ministry of Education.

“The MUT has requested that all required actions are taken to ensure that the culprit is identified.”