‘We Refuse To Discriminate’: One Of Gozo’s Biggest Gyms Is Offering Outdoor Classes For Unvaccinated People

This comes as Malta implements new entry rules for establishments, where only those who have received all three doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and the booster shot can enter.

One of Gozo’s biggest gyms has announced that it will be “refusing to discriminate” against the unvaccinated and will be offering outdoor group fitness classes regardless of vaccination status.

“We have over 100 members who are no longer able to attend our facilities due to having either chosen not to take the booster or having to wait 14 days from the date of the booster,” Patton explained.

“Given we are in a so-called health emergency we find it hard to believe we are restricting access for people to use our gym just because of their vaccination status. Therefore we will run outdoor training classes for those who are no longer able to come to our gym,” he said.

“We support health and fitness for all!”

“We will not forget those who can no longer come to M&P Fitness due to these crazy new regulations,” the gym wrote in a Facebook status.

With that being said, the gym has also made it clear that it is implementing the rules inside the gym as per the government’s directives. However, it is still choosing to support those who are unable to train inside through the means of outdoor classes.

The outdoor classes will also include a free livestream for anybody to join in from home.

Yesterday morning, a national strike was also called by the Partit Popolari and the ‘Freedom Movement’ in light of the new vaccine measures, though it was poorly attended. Just last Sunday hundreds of people also took the streets of Valletta to protest against the new rules, and last night, a BBQ and picnic tables were set up in Valletta’s entrance in protest over the new rules.

Are you in favour of the new measures?