‘We’ve Actually Been Waiting To Hear Back From MGRM’s Lawyers’: ABBA Leader Says

“Although I refuse to pay MGRM a single penny, MGRM’s lawyers are fully aware that third parties were willing to pay the fine. The third parties are still waiting to hear back from MGRM’s lawyers who initially accepted this arrangement but then stopped communicating,” he told Lovin Malta.

This comes after MGRM’s statement which announced that Grech Mintoff is still yet to pay them €3,975.77 after being sued for libel. He admitted that he won’t financially empower MGRM, but clarified that third parties were willing to pay the fine.

ABBA Leader Ivan Grech Mintoff has called out MGRM’s lawyers saying that they’ve actually been the ones waiting to hear back from them.

“I refuse to financially empower MGRM who has admitted in court to having links with International Planned Parenthood, as also proven by their publication: ‘A Proposed Gender Identity Act for Malta’.”

Grech Mintoff also stressed that “MGRM are harming our children by promoting the vile gender indoctrination agenda in our education system, in complete breach of parental rights, without their knowledge and consent”.

“Legal action is ongoing against this abusive indoctrination that this government has been endorsing for years,” he said.

He also clarified that the sentence in question is due to be challenged in the Constitutional court.

“I am willing to take MGRM’s shameful abuse to the European Courts if necessary. For the sake of our children and parents, this is a battle which must be won.”

This came after MGRM sent a letter to the Electoral Commission to “take all necessary measures and action within its power against Grech Mintoff and to assess the eligibility of his candidature”.

