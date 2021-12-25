د . إAEDSRر . س

What’s Your New Year’s Resolution For 2022?

It has been a very strange and irregular 2021 with the pandemic continuing to transform our daily lives. However, it’s also given people the time to rethink their priorities ahead of the new year.

As the New Year is just around the corner, it is a tradition to create a resolution for ourselves – a promise to do something or be better as a new year dawns (even if we forget said resolutions by the second week of January).

This year, we want to know what sort of resolutions you are thinking of making – or if you are even making a resolution at all!

