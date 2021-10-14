‘When Daphne Was Killed, I Spent A Month Looking Under My Car Every Morning’ Says Mark Laurence Zammit

Leading journalist Mark Laurence Zammit has opened up about his experience dealing with the reality of Daphne Caruana Galizia’s assassination, as a journalist himself.

“When Daphne Caruana Galizia was killed, I spent a month looking under my car every single morning before leaving my house for work,” Zammit said.

The Times of Malta journalist spoke out during the newest local podcast Frekwenzi, which aims to discuss different current topics during every episode in a light and conversational manner.

“It’s not because I necessarily thought that the same would happen to me, I just really never expected that they would do that to her,” he explained.

“I knew she was in some form of danger, but then when she was assassinated, I was beyond shocked. For the first month and a half, I was extremely worried,” he said.

Many journalists had felt a similar way when Daphne Caruana Galizia’s assassination occurred, saying that they also used to check under their vehicles every morning.

“I used to call my parents three times a day just to let them know that I am okay,” Zammit added, expressing how the event was also traumatic for him.

During the recently aired episode of the show, one of the main themes touched upon was journalism in Malta, and all that comes with the job. Mark Lawrence was joined by another Maltese journalist on the panel, NET TV’s Christine Amaira, who also weighed in on the topic.

The panel also discussed the importance of always questioning things, and not just believing everything that is said blindly.

“We cannot forget that we are obliged to ask about issues, not for ourselves only but also for all of society. There seems to be this fear of challenging others’ views and ideas,” said Amaira.

Asked whether it was daunting to continue pursuing journalism after Caruana Galizia’s assassination, Amaira said “god forbid that anyone that has the passion for the work is scared to do it”.

The podcast was aired just a few days prior to the four-year mark of Daphne Caruana Galizia’s brutal assassination, which took place on 16th October 2017.

Watch the full episode here: