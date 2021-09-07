While Malta Slept, Occupy Justice Restored Daphne Caruana Galizia’s Memorial In Valletta
While everyone was asleep, Occupy Justice Malta fixed Daphne Caruana Galizia’s makeshift memorial in Valletta yet again.
This came after the authorities cleared the Great Siege Monument from placards and candles ahead of Victory Day celebrations.
“We fixed it. Because our hero Daphne Caruana Galizia should have been front and centre of any commemorations of our fallen heroes. You don’t have the decency to let that happen, despite knowing of your complicity in her death,” it stressed in a Facebook post.
“But we will not allow you to get away with hiding her away. Our protest will remain there, every day,” said Occupy Justice.
Repubblika and Occupy Justice both criticised the removal of the memorial, calling it a whitewashing of consciences.
“This is what the State really thinks about its involvement in the demonization and assassination of Daphne: a cleared Memorial. Whitewashing of consciences,” wrote Repubblika.
It concluded by saying that “apologies mean nothing if not accompanied by meaningful action.”
Occupy Justice stressed that it will keep on fighting the same battle, the battle for justice for Daphne Caruana Galizia.
The protest memorial has faced uncountable clearing over the last years, and activists are always there to restore it again without fail.
