While Malta Slept, Occupy Justice Restored Daphne Caruana Galizia’s Memorial In Valletta

While everyone was asleep, Occupy Justice Malta fixed Daphne Caruana Galizia’s makeshift memorial in Valletta yet again.

This came after the authorities cleared the Great Siege Monument from placards and candles ahead of Victory Day celebrations.

“We fixed it. Because our hero Daphne Caruana Galizia should have been front and centre of any commemorations of our fallen heroes. You don’t have the decency to let that happen, despite knowing of your complicity in her death,” it stressed in a Facebook post.

“But we will not allow you to get away with hiding her away. Our protest will remain there, every day,” said Occupy Justice.