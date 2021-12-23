Why Did Malta Ignore Info For Years While US Imposed Sanctions On Konrad Mizzi And Keith Schembri, PN MP Asks

“The USA sanctions were a result of info supplied by FIAU to the US Government, requested more than two years ago. It begs the question: why did FCID and Anglu Gafa and our Attorney General sit pretty on this info and protect these men when the US acted on this FIAU-supplied info?” he expanded on in a subsequent Facebook post.

The PN MP raised some very important questions in an interview with NET TV, reacting to the news that was unveiled yesterday on the US imposing sanctions on Konrad Mizzi, Keith Schembri, and Yorgen Fenech.

PN MP Jason Azzopardi questioned earlier today why the Financial Crimes Investigation Department, Police Commissioner Anglu Gafa, and the Attorney General ignored information for years while the United States acted promptly on the same information provided by the FIAU.

In his interview, he also questioned whether banks and financial institutions will want to get involved in business with these persons and also the companies that they are involved within.

“Now, henceforth, do you think that banks and financial institutions will be willing to risk doing business with these persons or companies owned by them?” he questioned.

Yorgen Fenech is a key shareholder in Tumas Group, which is involved in various areas, while Keith Schembri is the owner of Kasco Group. Fenech and Tumas Group are also both shareholders in Electrogas.

“Now, due to the travel ban but most importantly, the reference to significant corruption reference, it is obvious that banks will not risk retaining clients as these or they risk irking the USA,” he continued.

“So the question is what will be the fate of the employees that work for companies connected to these sanctioned persons?” he said, making reference to employees of Tumas and Kasco Group.

Apart from that, Azzopardi also highlighted that the newly imposed sanctions are also now posing a threat to the jobs of workers that are employed within the companies that they own.

“The tragic part is that it’s the innocent employees who will suffer for the corruption of these bogans. Labour sowed the wind. We will reap the whirlwind,” he said.

He also urged the Government to take action as soon as possible and criticised Silvio Schembri for currently being away on a skiing trip, saying that he should be here with a plan to safeguard these jobs and employees that are now at risk.

Azzopardi also raised questions on whether airlines can transport the Maltese persons on the sanctions list, without the risk of getting slapped with secondary sanctions.

Do you agree with Azzopardi’s points?