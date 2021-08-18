Malta’s Civil Protection Department Responds To 50 Fires A Week, Many Due To ‘Irresponsibility’

Summer 2021 has been characterised by numerous wildfires across Malta and Europe with Malta’s Civil Protection Department responding to an average of 50 fires weekly.

According to information obtained by TVM, the Civil Protection Department has answered a total of 513 calls related to the countryside and rubbish dumps from 1st of June to 10th of August.

A number of shocking fires have spread across Malta and Gozo this summer, including one caused by a fireworks display at Ramla Bay in June.

Despite the seemingly high numbers, CPD official Kevin Pace noted how the number of fires that have been reported remains at an average rate with 543 grass fires over the past six months.

Pace explained that while some of these grass fires are indeed accidental, others take place due to the negligence of people.