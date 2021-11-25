د . إAEDSRر . س

With Great Torrential Storms And Flooding, Come Great Maltese Memes

By

Malta was hit quite badly this morning, as a severe thunderstorm led to serious flooding and road closures, and an orange alert was issued.

It’s been a busy day for rescuers, as many ended up in situations that required help to get out of, with an army helicopter having to step in to rescue an elderly woman that was stuck in her car.

Of course, with great torrential storms and flooding, inevitably come great Maltese memes, as everyone attempts to make the best out of the chaos.

Here are some of the best memes and satirical statuses that emerged from this morning’s storm:

1. A tribute to Ian Borg 

2. Some’s concerns went straight for the metro 

Credit: Daniel Gauci

Credit: Daniel Gauci

3. More investments, more floods 

4. And finally a logical explanation… 

Credit: Anna Marie Galea

Credit: Anna Marie Galea

5. Be right back, fetching my goggles

Credit: Malta Pastizziposting Ir-Raba

Credit: Malta Pastizziposting Ir-Raba

6: Honourable mention: trees

Credit: Monique Agius

Credit: Monique Agius

7. And more digs…

8. Finishing off with a quick throwback that’s resurfacing today…

