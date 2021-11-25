With Great Torrential Storms And Flooding, Come Great Maltese Memes
Malta was hit quite badly this morning, as a severe thunderstorm led to serious flooding and road closures, and an orange alert was issued.
It’s been a busy day for rescuers, as many ended up in situations that required help to get out of, with an army helicopter having to step in to rescue an elderly woman that was stuck in her car.
Of course, with great torrential storms and flooding, inevitably come great Maltese memes, as everyone attempts to make the best out of the chaos.
Here are some of the best memes and satirical statuses that emerged from this morning’s storm:
1. A tribute to Ian Borg
2. Some’s concerns went straight for the metro
3. More investments, more floods
4. And finally a logical explanation…
5. Be right back, fetching my goggles
6: Honourable mention: trees
7. And more digs…
8. Finishing off with a quick throwback that’s resurfacing today…
