Woman Recounts Four Times She Was Harassed In Malta While Going About Her Everyday Life

The woman recounted a total of four stories, that all occurred within public environments and places that people frequent daily: two happened alongside a promenade, one inside a supermarket, and another occurred while she was driving.

All of these are normal everyday places that should not be threatening environments.

“I was out walking along the Xgħajra seafront with my 5-year-old son, when three young men, in their late teens or early twenties, decided to follow me while commenting on my backside,” she recounts.

“One of them came up close to me and asked for the time, and I tried to ignore him and so he told his friends I am foreign. I answered in Maltese that I wanted to be left alone to enjoy the walk with my son.”

“They started to taunt me as being “dejqa” u “tridha” u “ejja ħares ftit l’hawn“. I picked up my pace and went into Smart City where there were more people. I thought these young men stopped following me, only to find them up in front of me on a grassy mound exposing themselves.”

2. Walking in broad daylight in Qawra

“I was walking in broad daylight in Qawra when a man slowed down his car next to me and tried to grab my wrist.” “I manage to pull away and run in the opposite direction. I heard him make a u-turn and he caught up with me once more. He was shouting at me angrily when I once again changed direction and ran,” she said. “He then gave up the chase.” 3. Shopping in a supermarket “I was in a supermarket when a man decided to hit on me. I turned down his offer for a dinner date in what I think is a funny way by asking him if my husband can join.” “At this point, he got annoyed and told me I am either a “liar” or a “whore” as I wasn’t wearing a wedding ring on my finger. He followed it up with a semi-threat that he knew where I shopped and I’d better show up with my husband next time or he won’t back off.” “I stopped going to that supermarket.” 4. Driving in the car “I was driving with my toddler and infant at the back, close to the airport and I paused at the roundabout waiting for a turn to exit.” “A pickup truck next to me honked and I looked to see that the man on the passenger seat is waving his dick at the window.” “To my surprise, I snort-laugh and say ‘Qiegħed sew’ which triggers a shouting tirade my way and they keep driving alongside me for some time honking and shouting. I cannot really make out what they say as I have in the meantime pulled up my window and eventually manage to lose them in the traffic.”

The stories recounted all occurred within normal everyday environments, which definitely cannot be avoided, even if one tries to. No one should experience feeling threatened while they are out getting on with their daily lives, doing mundane everyday activities, and no one should feel unsafe while doing so.

We need to start giving importance to these experiences, not only when they reach the point of no return.

Have you ever experienced anything similar? Send over your story to [email protected] if you are interested in speaking about it

If you would like to reach out to authorities please reach out to Victim Support Malta at [email protected]

Have you had similar experiences?