Cyclist Injured After Accident Involving Bicycle And Car In Żejtun

A 34-year-old woman was grievously injured yesterday while riding a bicycle after an accident that involved a car in Żejtun.

Police were called to the scene of the accident at around 7pm last night, which happened in Triq Għar Dalam in Żejtun.

Both people involved in the accident are residents of Żejtun, with the 23-year-old man driving a Toyota Auris.

The woman was given assistance from the medical team and was then taken to Mater Dei hospital where it was then confirmed that she is suffering from injuries of a grievous nature.

Police investigations are underway.

