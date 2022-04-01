24-Year-Old Woman Rushed To Hospital With Serious Injuries Following Għargħur Crash

A 24-year-old woman was seriously injured as a result of a car accident that took place at 6am in Triq in-Naxxar, Għargħur on Friday.

Police rushed to the scene, where preliminary investigations revealed that a collision took place between a Mercedes C220 driven by a 23-year-old Nigerian resident of Swieqi and a Mercedes Benz SLK250 driven by the 28-year-old woman; a resident of Iklin.

In the first vehicle, there was also a 24-year-old passenger, a woman residing in Naxxar, who had to be rushed to hospital having sustained considerable injury as a result of the incident.