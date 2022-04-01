24-Year-Old Woman Rushed To Hospital With Serious Injuries Following Għargħur Crash
A 24-year-old woman was seriously injured as a result of a car accident that took place at 6am in Triq in-Naxxar, Għargħur on Friday.
Police rushed to the scene, where preliminary investigations revealed that a collision took place between a Mercedes C220 driven by a 23-year-old Nigerian resident of Swieqi and a Mercedes Benz SLK250 driven by the 28-year-old woman; a resident of Iklin.
In the first vehicle, there was also a 24-year-old passenger, a woman residing in Naxxar, who had to be rushed to hospital having sustained considerable injury as a result of the incident.
The driver of the vehicle was also rushed to the hospital, though as yet, his condition is unknown.
Magistrate Dr Elaine Mercieca LL.D was informed of the case and has started an inquiry with Police investigations are ongoing.
More to follow