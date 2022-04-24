68-Year-Old Woman Seriously Injured After Falling From Height In Gozo Construction Site

A 68-year-old woman has been seriously injured after falling from a height in Sannat, Gozo.

The incident happened yesterday morning and had police and medical personnel rush to the woman’s aid at Triq ta’ Xagħman.

The woman in question – a Xewkija resident – fell from a height of around one story, on a staircase within a construction site.

After being assisted by members of the Civil Protection Unit, she was rushed to hospital where she was declared as having injuries of serious nature.

Investigations are ongoing.

More to follow