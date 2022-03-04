Woman’s Day March In Malta Called For 6th March: ‘Less Words More Action’

A call for all women and supporters of women’s rights has been issued by several Maltese NGOs and pressure groups.

The event will take begin at 11:00am on Sunday 6th March, at the Triton Fountain in Valletta.

Movement Graffitti, Young Progressive Beings, Women’s Right’s Foundation, and Doctors For Choice have organised the event, one which is endorsed by a number of others that support gender equality and women’s rights.

This year, the chosen theme is ‘Woman’s Day Every Day: Less Words More Action.’ The theme “seeks to emphasise that issues such as gender stereotyping, sexual harassment and violence, which are put under the spotlight once a year on this occasion, are faced by women every day”, together they write.