WATCH: Worker Spotted Hanging From Excavator In Mrieħel Construction Site
A construction worker has been spotted hanging from the bucket of an excavator in a construction site in Mrieħel.
The footage sent to Lovin Malta shows a man being lifted up what appears to be several storeys at the construction site, currently being transformed into a car park.
The people that sent in the exclusive footage have already reported the incident to the Occupational Health and Safety Authority.
According to the source, the construction site seen in the video is situated in Triq l-Intrapriża in Mrieħel.
