Works In Arterial Mosta Road Are Scheduled To Finish By This Summer, Infrastructure Malta Says

And it seems as though works were extended because of poor planning after the Local Council of Mosta decided more works were necessary before Infrastructure Malta’s final asphalting.

Triq il-Kbira, one of the principal roads where people can enter Mosta, was closed entirely in March 2021, and has not been opened for traffic since, causing unimaginable and long term inconveniences.

This comes following multiple complaints by residents and business owners on the road , who have had their quality of life and businesses affected for more than a year now.

Infrastructure Malta has said that the arterial road works taking place in Triq il-Kbira in Mosta are set to be finished by this summer.

“Infrastructure Malta is completing the reconstruction of Il-Kbira Street, Mosta, extending one kilometre from Ta’ Qali to the locality’s square,” the agency said in a statement.

“The first half of this street’s rebuilding was completed in March 2021. Works on the second half started immediately afterwards. The street had not been rebuilt in decades and had extensive damage to its surface and pavements, while its underground networks, including major sewers and potable water pipelines, had to be replaced.”

“In fact, Infrastructure Malta laid over four kilometres of new underground networks, including sewers embedded in trenches two storeys deep beneath the surface. It also introduced an extensive stormwater system with new catchments and a large underground pipeline,” a representative explained.

“Since this street is narrow, all these new underground services had to be delicately installed next to, or on top of, each other, without disrupting the older systems that remained in use to service the area’s buildings until the new ones were in place.”

“All works originally planned by Infrastructure Malta to rebuild this street was scheduled to be ready by the end of this month. In fact, the agency has already finished all its works except for the final asphalt laying in the last section of the street,” they explained.

“However, in recent months, as works were nearing completion, the Mosta Local Council ordered several additional works in this last section of the street, closest to the square.”

“They include new service culverts beneath pavements to replace aerial lines attached to house facades with underground cables, as well as hardstone paving for the new pavements,” they said.

“Infrastructure Malta will complete the reconstruction of the street with the final asphalt works this summer, as soon as the additional works funded by the Local Council are ready. The asphalt works had to be postponed as otherwise, the new surface would have been damaged by the ongoing Local Council works,” they concluded.

What do you make of this statement?