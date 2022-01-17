WATCH: X Factor Live Shows: Shauna And Jimmy Eliminated As Ivan Grech Criticised For ‘Poor Judging Skills’

With the show’s return following the festive period, many watchers were disappointed to see Shauna and Jimmy eliminated last night, as the live shows kicked off for Season 3 of X Factor Malta.

Spectators have taken to social media to criticise Ivan Grech’s decisions, with many claiming that he has “poor judging skills”.

“Sing-offs are there for a reason and it’s a shame that this was overlooked by Ivan for the sake of not taking responsibility,” one said.