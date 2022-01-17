WATCH: X Factor Live Shows: Shauna And Jimmy Eliminated As Ivan Grech Criticised For ‘Poor Judging Skills’
With the show’s return following the festive period, many watchers were disappointed to see Shauna and Jimmy eliminated last night, as the live shows kicked off for Season 3 of X Factor Malta.
Spectators have taken to social media to criticise Ivan Grech’s decisions, with many claiming that he has “poor judging skills”.
“Sing-offs are there for a reason and it’s a shame that this was overlooked by Ivan for the sake of not taking responsibility,” one said.
“Please judges do vote when you are asked to, that is why you are called judges,” one said.
Many have also expressed their disappointment with the elimination of Jimmy Tyrrell, who had a very promising journey so far.
“If you are a judge, you have to judge. And your job, Ivan Grech, was very easy after the sing-off. But you just absconded from your responsibility. Shame!,” said one.
“Gutted for you Jimmy Tyrrell! You were one of the best and, without a doubt, the better performer during the sing-off!”
Watch the Jimmy Tyrrell’s full performance here:
The X Factor Malta live shows continue next Sunday, with more eliminations expected.
Did you agree with Ivan’s decision?