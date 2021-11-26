‘You Can’t Keep Defending Corrupt Politicians’: Repubblika To Hold Protest Calling For Speaker And MP’s Resignation

“Repubblika, Occupy Justice and manueldelia.com are in favour of Caruana Galizia’s call for the resignation of Farrugia,” the activist groups said in a press statement.

This comes after Matthew Caruana Galizia called for the resignation of Speaker Anglu Farrugia over his refusal to remove Labour Party MP Rosianne Cutajar.

NGO Repubblika has just announced that it will be holding a protest calling for the resignation of Speaker Anglu Farrugia in Valletta next Monday.

“It’s disgraceful that the institutions meant to represent the citizens are instead defending corrupt politicians,” the groups said.

Yesterday, former Prime Minister Lawrence Gonzi also said that Matthew Caruana Galizia was right to call for the resignation of the Speaker.

“We can’t keep behaving like this… Matthew Caruana Galizia is right in his letter to the Speaker,” Gonzi said, agreeing with the son of the assassinated journalist.

Caruana Galizia had recently written to Farrugia personally, to demand his resignation after he failed to punish Cutajar with relation to the Standards Commissioner report.

The report indeed found her in breach of parliamentary ethics after failing to officially declare money she received from Yorgen Fenech, the main suspect in the Caruana Galizia murder case.

Gonzi, who was also Speaker of the House between 1988 and 1996, lamented on Farrugia’s lack of competence.

“When has a Speaker, who speaks in the name of the government and Opposition, ever responded to citizens’ complaints by using a legal letter to try and shut them up?” he asked.

The activist groups are describing it as disgraceful that Farrugia has not yet done anything in response to Cutajar’s wrongdoings, and is continuing to support corrupt politicians.

Next Monday’s protest will be happening at 6pm in front of Parliament in Valletta.

