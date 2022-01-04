‘Your Legacy Will Be Eternal’: Colleagues, Former Patients And Politicians Pay Tribute To Victor Calvagna

Earlier today, Puttinu Cares founder and pediatric specialist Victor Calvagna passed away, following a recent traffic incident. In the wake of his passing, we have come to see Malta stand together and pay tribute to a man who devoted his life to helping others in times of great difficulty. A post from the foundation he created described him as “a humble man who gave his life to sick children and their parents who he loved so much.” The worst ordeal a parent could experience – the loss of their child – was something Calvagna sought to prevent with tenacity.

Calvagna’s former colleague Francesca Spiteri Mercieca paid tribute to a man who “worked tirelessly” to try and save all the children under his care, providing patients with 24/7 sterling service. “You have always assured us and the patients and their families that you are always there to protect and care,” she said. “Puttinu Cares’ angels are ready to welcome you and shower you with a colourful lovely party up there. We salute you, our champ. Forever grateful for everything we all shared with you. We promise you that your legacy will be continued. Please give us the courage to do so.” “You will be forever remembered for your didactic personality and generosity. Yes, you are, and will be, missed greatly by all your patients, your friends and all that knew and loved you. Your shoes will be really tough to fill. If I only had a magic wand.”

Paul Torpiano, who worked with Calvagna at the Paediatrics Department, toasted the man’s larger-than-life achievements. “Over the course of our lives, our achievements settle around us like molluscan sediment on a Cretaceous sea-bed, and fossilize in our image,” he said. “For some, like Victor Calvagna, such is the magnitude of these achievements that they crystallize into mammoth forms that we, his colleagues and mentees, can only gape up at in awe, like children at a museum. “There’ve been many discussions about how we recover from this as a department, whatever that means. I’m not sure we can.” “But what we can do, is what our boss would’ve done: pick ourselves up, dust ourselves off, go for a run, a swim, or a cycle, and turn up for work the next day ready to serve the patients who need us most. The truth, which Victor Calvagna knew well, is that we need them too, maybe now more than ever.”

Rachel Bezzina, one of his former patients at the Rainbow Ward, paid a heartfelt tribute to the man who saved her life. “I will cherish my memories of you forever, Dr Calvagna,” she said. “I remember us running together in Lourdes in the early morning, until we reached a hill… then you’d dash up it like a butterfly and I’d remain where I was.” “Just like that day, you once again flew away and left me here, cured from cancer and with a chance to enjoy by family and all the wonders the world has to offer. I will be grateful forever.”

Several leading politicians, including Prime Minister Robert Abela, Opposition leader Bernard Grech and President George Vella, also honoured Calvagna. “The passing away of Victor Calvagna is sad news that against all odds we hoped would not materialise,” Energy Minister Miriam Dalli said. “I know Victor through Puttinu Cares and also as the paediatrician of my children. He was one in a million and his energy and determination will be sorely missed.” “However, his legacy lives on and we should continue helping out more children by making Puttinu Cares even stronger.” PN MP and former leader Adrian Delia said Calvagna’s legacy will live on forever. “It will live on among the children he cured who can now live their lives with dignity. It will live on among the families to whom he granted a new hope and a better future. It will live on among the people of Malta, to whom he showed how much greater it is to give than to receive, and how our generosity can improve lives.”

You gave everything to others, not just your patients. Your contributions will never be forgotten. Malta & Gozo are eternally grateful for your work. Rest in peace Dr Calvagna. pic.twitter.com/SOP2zKU8zv — Bernard Grech (@bernardgrechmt) January 4, 2022

His professionalism aside, it is important we remember him as the man beyond his role in the medical community. A man who, in the words of his daughter, “will forever be our hero, my dad, a husband, a grandfather, a father in law, an uncle, a brother, a colleague, friend, athlete, a professional and one of the greatest people we have all had the privilege to know and love. For that we are grateful.” Lovin Malta sends its heartfelt condolences to Dr Calvagna’s entire family during these difficult times

