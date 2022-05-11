Zelinskyi? Malta’s Parliament TV Misspells Ukrainian President Zelenskyy’s Surname
Malta’s Parliament TV network misspelt Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s name during his recent parliamentary address.
Appearing in the text banner on the bottom half of the screen during Parliament TV’s broadcast, Zelenskyy’s surname was written ‘Zelinskyi’.
The Parliament TV channel is operated by the national broadcaster Public Broadcasting Services under an agreement with the Parliament of Malta.
While it is also acceptable to write it as Zelenskiy, or Zelensky, Parliament TV’s choice is not one of the alternatives.
The spelling mistake seems to have gone unnoticed by many spectators, as Malta watched on eagerly to hear Zelenskyy’s address.
What do you make of this error?