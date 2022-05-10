‘Zero Practicality’: PN MP Warns Against Mismanagement Of Għadira Road Works

“Two hours to get from Armier to Mellieħa. This is the situation in Armier towards Għadira! Unbearable and Unacceptable!,” he expressed. “This is complete mismanagement of works, and we have not started Summer!”

This comes after two hours queues to get from Armier to Mellieħa were yet again experienced over the weekend, warning that it is becoming a weekly issue.

PN MP Ivan Castillo has voiced his concerns regarding the “mismanagement” of ongoing roadworks taking place along Għadira road.

Castillo also warned against the fact that it is being proposed to remove one of the lanes going towards Mellieħa, which will undoubtedly worsen traffic conditions beyond imagination. The removed lane will instead become new parking spaces.

While speaking with Lovin Malta, Castillo also lamented the lack of practicality that this will bring with it.

“This is the effect of what it will be like with one lane from Armier towards Mellieħa (what is actually being proposed). This situation has been tried and tested and has failed horribly!” he stressed.

He concluded by appealing to the Government to remedy the situation, urging that there is still time to fix this.