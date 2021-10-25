After Two Week Break, TVM’s New Friday Night Show Returns With Tourism Minister As Special Guest

Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo was a special guest on TVM’s new Friday night show Mustaċċuni last weekend as it returned in a new format after a two-week absence.

Presented by Ron Briffa and Ray Calleja, Mustaċċuni got off to a very rocky start.

It started out as a bootcamp-like competition among Maltese celebrities, featuring a drill instructor screaming blue murder at them.

However, it faced a strong public backlash, with several people expressing their dislike for the drill instructor and stating they preferred Serataron, the popular Friday night show it replaced.

The feedback clearly left its mark on Mustaċċuni’s producers, with the second episode reduced to a brief half-hour show before it went completely off air for two weeks.

When it returned last Friday, it looked more like Serataron – set on a single stage, with contestants playing games against each other and a band playing musical interludes.