Arnold Cassola Requests Fair TVM, ONE And NET Coverage For Himself And Other Underdogs

With a general election fast approaching, independent candidate Arnold Cassola has filed a formal request to ensure politicians who aren’t contesting with PL or PN are given fair coverage across all TV stations.

Cassola has asked the Broadcasting Authority to issue a directive which would require TVM, ONE and NET to give independent and small party candidates “fair coverage”.

“Right now, there’s nothing but unilateral imbalance,” he argued.

He also urged the BA to treat every candidate equally when drafting its political schedule in the run-up to the election, and not give favourable treatment to those with PL and PN.

“Everyone should start equally at the start of the race, and some candidates shouldn’t be given a disproportionate advantage over others, as has been the case so far.”

“Neither should there be discrimination between independent candidates and candidates from PN and PL.

Third parties and independent candidates have traditionally done extremely poorly in Maltese general elections, and have never been elected without formally allying themselves to a big party.

During the 2017 general election, Partit Demokratiku candidates Marlene and Godfrey Farrugia were both elected but only after teaming up with the PN and contested on their ticket.

A recent MaltaToday survey placed national support for third parties and independents at a measly 0.4%.