Bernard Grech Confirms He’s Ready To Debate Prime Minister: ‘We’re In Politics To Discuss Ideas’ 

We’re approaching four years since Malta’s political leaders engaged in a live TV debate, but Opposition leader Bernard Grech has now confirmed he’ll be willing to debate Prime Minister Robert Abela.

“Why not?” Grech said when asked by Lovin Malta during a recent interview. “We’re in politics to debate and discuss our ideas and show people who can be an alternative government and Prime Minister.”

Last October, Xarabank and Lovin Malta invited Grech and Abela to go head-to-head in their first televised debate. However, neither leader responded.

After winning the 2017 election, Joseph Muscat avoided interviews at all costs and he also refused to debate former Opposition leader Adrian Delia.

His successor Abela also refused to debate Delia, despite several challenges by the now ousted PN leader.

You can watch Lovin Malta’s interview with Grech at 7pm tonight.