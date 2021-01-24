Bernard Grech Hits Out At TVM Interviewer: ‘It Was Like Being On A Partisan TV Station’

Opposition leader Bernard Grech has hit out at TVM journalist Glen Falzon for the manner in which he conducted a recent interview with him.

“I’m amazed at the Labour Party’s partisan TV station [ONE} but also the national broadcaster, which shouldn’t be partisan,” Grech told a political rally in Nadur today.

“I want to hail the capable and good PBS journalists, technicians and workers who, despite pressure, try and often manage to carry out good work with respect to their duty and the Maltese people.”

“But this week we saw the bare-faced manner in which an interview was carried out, which would make one imagine it was held on a partisan TV station.”

This was a clear reference to his own recent interview with Glen Falzon, a TVM journalist who presents the Friday night show Insights.