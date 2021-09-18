Bernard Grech Will Face ONE Journalist At Fosos Interview Tomorrow 

د . إAEDSRر . س

Labour’s ONE TV will get to interview Opposition leader Bernard Grech tomorrow following an invitation by the Nationalist Party. 

A PN spokesperson confirmed with Lovin Malta that Grech will be interviewed by ONE’s Colin Deguara at the Fosos as part of the party’s annual Independence Day celebrations.

It will be Grech’s first ever full interview with a ONE TV journalist and Nationalist supporters will surely be expecting their leader to deliver a few political zingers on the day.

This move could also increase the pressure on Prime Minister Robert Abela to accept more critical interviews himself. 

What questions would you like ONE to ask Bernard Grech?

