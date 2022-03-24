Bro 2.0! Jon Mallia’s Podcast Will Now Also Be Exclusively Premiering On Lovin Malta … And It All Starts Tonight

Malta’s biggest podcast is ready for its next phase… and of course, Lovin Malta is going to be there every step of the way. We’re proud to announce a new collaboration with none other than Jon Mallia, the podcasting sensation who’s already racked up tens of thousands of followers and weekly views, and invited some of the island’s most intriguing and divisive names onto the show. Il-Podcast ta’ Jon will now also premiere on Lovin Malta, with a new distribution agreement which will see the podcast cross-posted on our platform as the exclusive media partner.

For the rest of year, you’ve got over 40 Jon Mallia podcasts to look forward to… and now, exclusive weekly clips from the various shows will also find a new home on Lovin Malta. But that’s not all. This new exclusive partnership will see Jon himself making monthly appearances on Lovin Malta, be it to discuss his latest guests or to give his unique take on the country’s most pressing issues. Of course, for anyone who’s been following Lovin Malta and Jon Mallia over the years, this latest deal is the logical next step in the ongoing collaboration between the two, which has seen everything from the highly-successful Kaxxaturi series (and the subsequent court case against political parties’ media) to the number of Jon Jispjega episodes tackling everything from immigration to the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

And you don’t have to wait too long at all… because it all starts tonight with Steve Zammit Lupi. That’s right – tonight’s podcast is the first of Lovin Malta and Jon Mallia’s collaboration, and it couldn’t be a more apt guest. “We chose to start with the podcast of Zammit Lupi because we believe that the type of politics he holds dear to his heart and our new agreement with Lovin Malta are both things that a better future for our country needs,” Jon said in today’s announcement.

“Six years ago, Lovin Malta was set up with the specific aim of being a disruptive content creator providing as large an audience as possible with cutting-edge content across board,” CEO David Grech said of the new deal. “Our next phase will be no different, with us continuing to do so but also making Malta’s largest platform available to third-party content creators, turning Lovin Malta into an alternative distribution platform to the channels that already exist. And what better person to kick off this new phase than Jon Mallia, who was the natural fit after the chemistry and history we’ve shared over the years.” “Lovin Malta will be making a number of exciting commercial announcements in the months to come that will continue to establish it as one of Malta’s strongest brands,” COO Bettina Falzon followed up. If you are a content creator who’s interested in securing a similar deal and tapping into a combined audience of over 450,000 people across multiple platforms, be sure to get in touch on [email protected] In the meantime, be sure to tune in for tonight’s podcast episode. Tag a Jon Mallia fan who absolutely needs to hear the good news!