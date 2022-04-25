Elon Musk Closing In On Deal To Purchase Twitter, Says He Wants His Worst Critics To Remain On Platform

Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, is reportedly closing in on a landmark deal to purchase Twitter after he offered $43.5 billion for the social media company as his “best and final offer”.

Reuters reported that Twitter could announce the $54.20 per deal later today, although there was still a chance the deal could collapse at the final minute.

With reports of the deal circulating and Twitter’s stock rising some 4%, Musk took to the social media platform to issue a statement.