Elon Musk Closing In On Deal To Purchase Twitter, Says He Wants His Worst Critics To Remain On Platform
Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, is reportedly closing in on a landmark deal to purchase Twitter after he offered $43.5 billion for the social media company as his “best and final offer”.
Reuters reported that Twitter could announce the $54.20 per deal later today, although there was still a chance the deal could collapse at the final minute.
With reports of the deal circulating and Twitter’s stock rising some 4%, Musk took to the social media platform to issue a statement.
“I hope that even my worst critics remain on Twitter, because that is what free speech means,” he said.
With Musk in charge, Twitter would be expected to significantly relax its content moderation policies, which the Tesla CEO has often expressed concern about.
When announcing his bid to purchase Twitter, Musk said he invested in the company because he “believes in its potential to be the platform of free speech around the globe, and I believe free speech is a societal imperative for a functioning democracy.”
Cover photo: Elon Musk addressing a TED Talk in 2017 (Photo: Flickr)
