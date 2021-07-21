EU Flags ‘Concerns’ On Political Ownership Of ONE And NET In Rule Of Law Report

Concerns about the political ownership of ONE and NET have been flagged by the European Commission in its latest rule of law analysis of the island.

“Concerns with regard to political party ownership of and influence on the work of several media outlets and broadcasters persist,” the official EU report reads. “The two main political parties represented in Parliament effectively own, control or manage a number of Maltese media outlets and broadcasters, including online news portals.”

It referred to a recent study by the Media Pluralism Monitor, a tool by the EU’s Centre for Media Pluralism and Media Freedom, to assess country-specific risks for media pluralism.

“MPM considers that this state of affairs means that these two parties ‘actively contribute towards shaping the working environment for journalists’ while their media outlets are ‘a major influence on public discourse’. This leads MPM 2021 to once more consider political independence of the media to be at acute high risk in the country.”

Moreover, the EU report noted a constitutional case filed by Lovin Malta which is challenging a proviso of the Broadcasting Act that allows ONE and NET to bypass their constitutional obligations towards “impartiality” on the grounds that they balance each other out editorially.

In its report, the EU also flagged the lack of a legal framework regulating state advertising, warning that this lacuna “provides room for abuse both by the Government and by individual politicians”.

It noted a recent investigation conducted by Commissioner for Standards in Public Life George Hyzler relating to the allocation of public funds for alleged political advertising in print media by OPM Minister Carmelo Abela, as well as draft guidelines Hyzler published last month.