Every Single Company Owned By PN And PL Is Late In Filing Their Accounts

Malta’s two major political parties are defying the law obliging businesses to file audited accounts every year, with none of their companies publishing them in years.

Lovin Malta has already widely reported how ONE Productions Ltd and Media.Link, the media arms of PL and PN respectively, are several years late in filing their accounts.

ONE Productions last filed their accounts in 2010, while Media.Link last published theirs in 2005, and this for the year ending September 2003.

However, an analysis by The Shift News of Business Registry records has now found that this practice by PL and PN goes deeper than their media companies.

The PL’s six active companies are all late in filing their accounts, with their main company – MLP Holdings Ltd – last filing theirs way back in 2000.

Consultancy & Research Limited last filed theirs in 2002, Sound Vision Ltd last filed theirs in 2010 and Redtouch Fone Ltd (which had provided mobile telephony services) last filed theirs in 2012.