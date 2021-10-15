Fak Who? Maltese TV Contestant Casually Blasphemes Live To Win Big
Being asked a difficult question live on a competition show is tough enough – but when a potential answer literally has you swearing against God, you’re really between a rock and hard place.
A recent contestant on a new show on TVM, Moħħok Hemm, found himself in that exact predicament during a word game section called Agħraf il-Kelma.
Presented with a jumbled word consisting of the letters, LAFAKAKL, the contestant was faced with a major challenge: skip the word, and lose some points, or say the thing that’s on his – and everyone’s – mind
“Fak alla?” the contestant asked host Carl Borg Bonaci.
“Le, fallakka,” came the response.
For any South Park fans out there, this was the Randy Marsh moment we’ve all been waiting for.
The genuine attempt at unraveling the riddle has gone viral in Maltese WhatsApp groups, with many showing respect to the contestant’s determined attempt to win and risk an eternity in hell.
Unfortunately, it was not enough, the other contestants coming in first and second place before him by the end of the round.
The quiz show is on TVM daily at 6.30 to 7.15pm, after being off the air for ten years.
You can watch the entire episode with the above Fallakka incident by following this link.
