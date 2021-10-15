Fak Who? Maltese TV Contestant Casually Blasphemes Live To Win Big

Being asked a difficult question live on a competition show is tough enough – but when a potential answer literally has you swearing against God, you’re really between a rock and hard place.

A recent contestant on a new show on TVM, Moħħok Hemm, found himself in that exact predicament during a word game section called Agħraf il-Kelma.

Presented with a jumbled word consisting of the letters, LAFAKAKL, the contestant was faced with a major challenge: skip the word, and lose some points, or say the thing that’s on his – and everyone’s – mind

“Fak alla?” the contestant asked host Carl Borg Bonaci.