Franco Debono Says Any PBS Bias Would Be More Serious Now Than Under Final Days Of PN Rule

As a PN MP several years ago, Franco Debono was pretty vocal about the state of public broadcasting under the then Nationalist government, his clashes with some presenters becoming stuff of legend.

With the PL in government for the past eight years, Debono has now offered a brief analysis of the current state of the national broadcaster.

Interviewed on NET Live yesterday, Debono said that while he barely watches any Maltese and foreign TV, he has followed the PN’s criticism of PBS bias towards the PL government.

“If it’s true that bias exists within PBS, then it would be even more serious than the type of bias I had commented on some years ago,” he said.