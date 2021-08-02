George Hyzler Publishes Nine Guidelines To Regulate Government Advertising And Promotion

Standards Commissioner George Hyzler has published a set of definitive guidelines on how government entities should advertise so as to ensure that public funds aren’t spent on personal and political publicity of individual politicians.

These guidelines were published following a decision Hyzler had recently taken over an advert by OPM Minister Carmelo Abela.

They cover everything from traditional and social media adverts to sponsored articles, bulk emails and SMSs, government leaflets, greeting cards, billboards and gifts – granted that the material is paid for through public funds.

They don’t apply to posts on official social media sites, seeing as they are already covered by separate guidelines.

Hyzler said that while the guidelines don’t represent new rules, they do indicate how he will apply the existing code of ethics for ministers with regards to advertising moving forwards.