George Hyzler Publishes Nine Guidelines To Regulate Government Advertising And Promotion

4. Government advertisements, as distinct from promotional material, should not include the names or photographs of ministers.

5. Government promotional material should not include the names or photographs of ministers, except in the case of leaflets, brochures, flyers, and other documents, videos and audio clips.

In these cases, promotional material may include content referring to ministers, provided that:

– such content is relevant to the publication and contributes to the achievement of its legitimate objectives.

– such content is limited in relation to the rest of the content in the same publication, so as to avoid giving reasonable grounds for belief that the true aim of the publication is to promote the minister.

– the publication is not circulated or broadcast against payment, or by means that would normally require payment, such that it would qualify as an advertisement for the purposes of these guidelines.

6. The use of government advertisements and promotional material should not be excessive or extravagant in relation to the intended objective.

7. The message communicated by a government advertisement should be of sufficient relevance to justify the public funds spent on it.

8. Government advertisements and promotional material should carry official logos or otherwise make it clear that they have been produced by or for the government. This applies in particular to advertorials and sponsored interviews or programmes and any paid content.

The public should be made aware that such articles have been paid for with public funds. Government-sponsored publications should carry a declaration to that effect.